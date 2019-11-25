Puducherry Chief Minister hospitalised in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall
Centre treating Puducherry as UT or state depending on convenience, alleges V Narayanasamy
Pondy CM slams Bedi; Asks Cong workers to prepare for stir
Pushing Hindi on southern states is against integrity of country : V Narayanasamy
Due importance given to learning French language: Pondy CM
-
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was on Monday admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.
Details about the leader's hospitalisation are awaited.
In a recent development, Narayanasamy had said that Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature and urged the Centre to find a solution soon.
"The government of India, whenever it suits them treats us as per their convenience as a state or a union territory. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," he had said.
The Congress leader added that the problems being faced by the Puducherry administration are similar to those of Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU