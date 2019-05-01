Pune: 5 dead, several injured after car hit their bikes

JUST IN
Five people were killed and many others were injured after a drunken driver, who was in an Ertiga car, hit three bikers in Chakan area of Pune on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Chandrashekhar Suraj Lala Vishwakarma, 48-year-old Sunil Sharma, 24-year-old Deepnarayan Harivansh Vishwakarma, 45-year-old Satyawan Pandey and 38-year-old Aani Sarvagya Sanjay Vishwakarma.

All of them were the residents of Pune.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 13:47 IST

