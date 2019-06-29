Punjab govt and SGPC join hands to celebrate 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab

The Punjab government and the Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will jointly celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of three cabinet ministers, Jathedar (High Priest) of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh and Gobind Singh Longowal, SGPC President.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that there was a need for everyone to come together on the same stage to spread Sant Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings throughout the world.

Technical Educational & industrial Training minister, Charanjit Singh Channi announced that SGPC and Punjab government will be jointly celebrating the 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab.

He also said the Punjab government will be overseeing the arrangements outside Gurudwara Sahib and SGPC will be looking after the arrangements inside the premises.

More meetings between the Punjab government and SGPC will be taking place to discuss the arrangements of the festival.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the auspicious 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab as Tolerance Day.

