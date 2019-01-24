Rahul knows he can't handle politics alone: Sumitra Mahajan on Priyanka's political debut

on Thursday said that Vadra's appointment as of East is a confirmation of realising that he cannot handle alone.

"As far as Priyanka ji is concerned, she is a good woman, but the thing is, Rahul ji has in a way accepted that he cannot handle alone, he has realised that. It is a big thing that he has realised it now, and that is why he has brought in Priyanka ji for help, so it is a good thing," said while speaking to media here.

Priyanka, whose formal entry into has been a matter of speculation for several years, was formally given the charge of eastern on Wednesday. She will be working in the capacity of in-charge of East, the announced.

The 47-year-old will take charge of her responsibility as AICC from February first week.

Speaking about being appointed as General Secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, said: "Our Jyotiraditya ji has also being given a big responsibility. I would like to congratulate him, the party has so much trust in him. It is a matter of pride, in a way, for A person from the state was trusted enough to be given the responsibility of western Uttar Pradesh".

In reply to questions on whether she will contest in the forthcoming polls, Mahajan said, "I am a worker. I have never asked the party for anything. In 1989, when I contested elections for the first time, the party decided that I have to contest. They decided I have to become a I did not ask for a chief ministerial role, they decided I have to be Speaker, so I became Whatever responsibility I get, I try to see it through in the best way possible".

She deflected questions on whether she will contest if the party asks her to, saying, "Let them say first".

