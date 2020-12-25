Railway incurs loss of about Rs 2400 cr due to farmers' agitation: Official

-
-
The Indian Railways has incurred a loss of about Rs 2,400 crore due to ongoing farmers' protests against the farm laws at various places in Punjab, said Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Friday.
"Currently, a section of Railways between Beas and Amritsar has been blocked. We are using an alternate route that passes through Tarn Taran district. But, we are not able to run as many trains as required because this is a long section and having less capacity. Our estimate of the loss is around Rs 2400 crore," Gangal told ANI when asked about the effect on Railways due to farmers' protests.
"We have cancelled two trains. Three trains have been short terminated and seven have been diverted towards Tarn Taran. Freight trains have also been affected as they are taking time due to diversion caused by the farmers' protest," he added.
It is to be noted that train services were suspended for two months, i, e, from September 24 to November 24. Now, the services are in place, but facing problems due to farmer's protests.
Farmers have continued their protest at the borders of Delhi and in Punjab against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
