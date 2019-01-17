Railway introduces bi-weekly Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani starting Jan 19

-
Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced introduction of bi-weekly Rajdhani express train between Mumbai and Delhi.
The operation of these trains will commence from Saturday, January 19 from Mumbai and on Sunday, January 20 from Delhi.
In Delhi the train will leave from and arrive at Hazarat Nizamuddin station, whereas in Mumbai the destination for arrival and departure of train will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
Train number 22221 Mumbai - Hazarat Nizamuddin Bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 14.50 hours and will arrive at Hazarat Nizamuddin at 10.20 hrs next day.
Similarly, train No.22222 Hazarat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Hazarat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 16.15 hours and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 hrs next day.
The train will take halts and Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations.
