UP: Advocate shot dead in Phaphamau by bike-borne assailants

A 50-year-old advocate, Sushil Patel, was shot dead here in Phaphamau by bike-borne assailants on June 23, police said.
The incident took place near Tiwaripur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Soraon Police Station.
"At around 7.30am Patel left for his home. He was shot dead by assailants at a railway line. We received information about the incident and when we reached here, we got to know that he was declared brought dead in the hospital. The reason behind his murder is yet to be ascertained," Vice Chairperson of UP Bar Council said while speaking to media persons here.
"We want a proper and rapid investigation in the case and also an aid of Rs 20 lakh for the victim's family," he said.
"We have registered a case and his body is being sent for post-mortem," Prayagraj SSP Atul Sharma said.
