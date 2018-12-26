Rajanath Singh inaugurates over 150 projects in Lucknow

Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated as many as 158 development projects here on the 95th birth anniversary of late Vajapayee.

He also laid the foundation stone for 418 development projects, making it to a total of 576 projects worth Rs 161 crore.

Addressing the party members and party workers here, Singh said that this celebration is nothing new to since Vajpayee's birth anniversary has been always celebrated in However, passed away this year but will be celebrated in his memory. had served as from

The laid the foundation of multiple projects to work towards Vajpayee's dream of development of Lucknow. He asserted that Lucknow is slowly and steadily moving towards acquiring the status and stature that the late had envisioned.

"In Lucknow parliamentary area, development works worth several thousand crores have been started in the last 54 months," Singh said.

He also announced that in February the foundation stone for two more flyovers will be laid. Hailing the 104 km long, 8 lane road stretching across Lucknow, Singh said that this will not only create a solution for the traffic problems in the city but will also increase the property rates in the capital.

He further highlighted that the is working on Gomti Nagar, Charbagh and railway stations.

He thanked that party members and workers who worked together for the city and the party.

Several party leaders including UP Dinesh Sharma, ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Brajesh Pathak, Mahendra Singh, Mohsin Raza, MLA Pankaj Singh, Suresh Srivastava, Neeraj Bora, Union Home Minister’s and several others attended the programme. (ANI)

