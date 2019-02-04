Ram temple issue: Govt to take steps within its powers once SC ruling comes, says Ram Madhav

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday underlined that the Centre would take steps within its powers once the Supreme Court's judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi case comes.
At the same time, Madhav said that the central government will respect the judicial process and is committed to building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"The saints are not angry but are insisting there should be some forward movement on Ram temple issue. We are equally committed and we are with the saints on the question of building Ram temple there. We are fully committed to building a magnificent (Ram) temple in Ayodhya," he told ANI.
Madhav expressed hope that the ruling on the Ram temple issue would come soon.
"But as government, we have to respect the judicial process, as the matter is before the Supreme Court. We are hoping that the judgment on this matter comes soon. Once the judgment comes, the government will do whatever is possible within its powers to facilitate construction of the temple there," he added.
The Centre on Tuesday sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed. The top court on Monday had cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit, which was slated for January 29 by a five-judge bench due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
