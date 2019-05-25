NDA delegation meets President Kovind, stakes claim to form govt

An delegation led by Shah called on Kovind on Saturday and staked claim to form the government.

The delegation comprised chief Parkash Singh Badal, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, and Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, AIADMK K. Palaniswami, and his counterpart Neiphiu Rio.

Modi, who steered the coalition to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, was unanimously elected the of the parliamentary party and the parliamentary party to head the new government once again.

He was elected at a combined meeting of the newly elected MPs of and the NDA coalition at the by 353 MPs by raising their hands amidst cheers of 'Modi, Modi, Modi' and applause.

The proposal to elect him as the of the BJP parliamentary party was formally proposed by Shah and later endorsed by and This was seconded by Badal, Kumar, Thackeray, and Paswan, among others.

Narendra Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. As per official numbers, the BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than its 2014 figures. (ANI)

.

