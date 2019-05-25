Modi appointed Prime Minister for second term

Narendra Modi, who steered the BJP and NDA to a landslide victory in elections, was on Saturday night appointed for a second term.

"Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, Kovind, today appointed @narendramodi to the office of of India," tweeted

"The requested to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," read another from President's office.

Coming out after meeting Ram Nath Kovind, Modi said he would soon be conveying to the President the details of the members of his new and the date for swearing-in.

Thanking all the NDA leaders for choosing him as the of the coalition, Modi said the nation has given a massive mandate and the government would work to meet the people's aspirations.

"We will make all efforts to fulfill people's dreams and live up to people's expectations," he told reporters.

"On the President's invitation, I have come to meet him. The President has given me the letter appointing me as Prime Minister and has asked me about the future course of action regarding ministerial posts. As soon as possible I will inform him about the same," he said.

"The country has given us a massive mandate. With this, there are also public expectations. Our government is committed to the development of a new India, especially when the country is going to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Every countryman should take an oath for the country and society on this occasion. This is the period of and also of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary," he said.

"We should not lose this opportunity. The environment of fulfilling the country's needs must be further strengthened. In the coming times, the government will take forward its work at full speed. We should keep moving forward and keep achieving our targets," he said.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas" is a mantra which shows the perfect way for the development of all segments of Indian society. We have to also move forward with commitment towards the security of all and prosperity of the nation," said Modi.

Modi met the President after an NDA delegation led by and comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, and Neiphiu Rio, called on President Ram Nath and staked claimed to form the government.

The delegation handed over to the President a letter stating that has been elected of the Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.

