Remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsor list: Arab Parliament asks US

Cairo [Egypt], Nov 24 (ANI) - Arab Parliament Speaker Mishaal bin Fahm al-Salami called on the US government to remove Sudan from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, on which it has been for over 20 years.

Al-Salami sent a message to US Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The letter presents legal justifications as to why Sudan needs to be excluded from the US ' list of sponsored terrorism," the parliament said in a statement.

US media reported on November 15 that Washington was considering removing Sudan from the list, with Tibor Nagy, assistant secretary for African affairs, saying that the US understood that inclusion on the list was causing Sudan hardships.

The US placed Sudan on the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 over allegations that the government of then-President Omar Bashir was supporting terrorist groups.

