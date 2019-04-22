Report to registered against Abdullah Azam Khan for statement against Jaya Prada

district authorities have said a case will be registered against leader, MLA Khan for calling 'Anarkali'.

Anjaynay Kumar, (DM), Rampur, confirmed on Monday, that an offence report will be filed against Abdullah Khan

"I have given evidence of video recording to police authorities. Sections will be applied accordingly (on Abdullah)," said DM Anjaynay Kumar.

The son of Khan, Abdullah had said: "Humein Bhi Chahiye, Bajrang Bali Bhi Chahiye Lekin Nahi Chahiye." (We want both 'Ali' and 'Bajrangbali' but not 'Anarkali')

Talking to ANI, the said that she did not expect this from Abdullah and that it was an offensive statement.

"Abdullah has been groomed in the atmosphere of his father Azam Khan, it was obvious for him to speak the same language. But I am very disappointed with Abdullah's statement who has grown up in front of me. It is very unfortunate that he sees in me. It is very offensive and I condemn his statement," Jaya said talking to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)