Rescue efforts continue in Kerch Strait fire, 9 people missing

Nine people are missing in the fire that broke on board two liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels in the Kerch Strait.
"Twelve (people) were rescued, 11 bodies were discovered, nine went missing," Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik.
Rescue and search efforts have started extinguishing the fire that broke out when the Tanzania-flagged vessels were transferring LNG between them.
"Our vessel 'Spasatel Demidov' is extinguishing the fire," a spokesperson for the local department of the Russian Marine Rescue Service told Sputnik.
Rosmorrechflot has revised the number of people on board the vessels to 32 from its previous specification of 31 sailors, including Indian and Turkish crewmen.
