ELN claims responsibility for Bogota attack

Colombia's (ELN) has claimed responsibility for the bomb explosion near the last week that left 21 dead and wounded 68.

The group claimed that the attack was in retaliation for the government's bombings of its camps in spite of a ceasefire in place. "Therefore, the operation carried out against said establishment and troops is legal per the 'right of war'," quoted ELN as stating.

Furthermore, the militant group called for a meeting with a government delegation for peace talks, opining, "War is not the future for Colombia, it is peace".

The of the explosive-laden vehicle has since been recognised as Jose Aldemar Rojas Rodríguez, who is one amongst the deceased. He reportedly rammed his vehicle, which carried explosives weighing around 80 kilograms, into the compound of the police academy at full speed and refused to stop despite being signalled to do so.

The gruesome attack outside the police academy on January 17 was severely condemned by Colombian Ivan Duque, who announced a three-day period of mourning while labelling the incident as a terrorist attack.

