Researchers draw link between bipolar disorder and Parkinson's

People with were nearly seven times as likely to develop disease later in life compared to those who did not have bipolar disorder, claims a new study.

"Previous studies have shown a relationship between and disease, but few studies have looked at whether there is a relationship between and Parkinson's," said Mu-Hong Chen, MD, Ph.D., of in Taiwan.

For the study, researchers examined a national Taiwanese database for people were diagnosed with between 2001 and 2009 and who had no history of disease, for a total of 56,340 people.

They were matched with 225,360 people of the same age, sex and other factors who had never been diagnosed with bipolar disorder or as a control group. Then the two groups were followed until the end of 2011.

During the study, 372 of the people with bipolar disorder developed Parkinson's disease, or 0.7 per cent, compared to 222 of those who did not have bipolar disorder or 0.1 per cent.

After adjusting for other factors that could affect the risk of developing Parkinson's disease, such as age, sex, use of antipsychotic medications, and medical issues such as and cerebrovascular diseases, people with bipolar disorder were nearly seven times as likely to develop as people who did not have bipolar disorder.

Those with bipolar disorder who developed Parkinson's disease did so at a younger age than the control group members who developed the disease--64 years old at diagnosis compared to 73 years old.

According to the findings, published in the Journal of Neurology, people who were hospitalized more often for bipolar disorder were more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than those who were hospitalized less than once per year.

A total of 94 per cent of those with bipolar disorder were hospitalized less than once per year; 3 per cent were hospitalized one to two times per year, and 3 per cent were hospitalized more than two times per year.

The results suggested that those who were hospitalized more than two times per year, were six times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than those who were hospitalized less than once per year.

People who were hospitalized one to two times per year were four times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than those who were hospitalized less than once per year.

