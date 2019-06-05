Residents of Rajasthan's Banswara facing acute water crisis

The heatwave, which has gripped for a couple of days, is adversely affecting the daily lives of people in district.

The water levels have also gone down in water bodies and there is no proper water arrangement by the government, the locals said.

"Temperature here is around 45-50 degree Celsius. There is no arrangement of water and we have to search for water daily," a local said.

" government should find a permanent solution for water," another man said.

which has a capacity of 77 TMC is unable to quench the water needs of people here.

The numbers of patients in hospitals here have also increased due to the high temperature. Some people have also migrated to some other state in search of employment.

The heat wave conditions have gripped a large part of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and and it would be escalated in the upcoming days.

Everyone should stay hydrated, avoid heat exposure and stay inside their house during heatwave alert, as per If a severe heat wave is likely to persist for more than two days, then extreme care should be taken for vulnerable people, as recommended by

