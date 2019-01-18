RSS takes jibe at Centre, says Ram temple will be built in 2025

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), who is miffed with the BJP-led government at the Centre for the delay in the construction of a in Ayodhya, has mockingly said that the temple will be built in 2025.

Amid political turmoil over the issue of construction of Ram temple, on Thursday said that the country would start developing rapidly after the construction of in 2025.

"When construction of begins in the country in 2025, the nation would start developing rapidly. The growth rate in the country will increase at the same pace as it did after the construction of in 1952. After the construction of Ram temple, the country will country will get capital for the next 150 years," Joshi said.

The RSS believes that led government at the Centre would not take needed steps towards the construction of the Ram temple even if they win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood here.

The bench of the in its September 30, 2010, verdict ordered that the disputed site be divided into three parts -- one for deity (Ramlala Virajmaan), another for Nirmohi Akhara - a Hindu sect - and a third one, to the original litigant in the case for the Muslims.

The Ram Janmabhoomi- dispute case has been pending before the apex court for last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time.

There are as many as 14 appeals pending in the apex court against the 2010 judgement, delivered in four civil suits.

Recently, the recently fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi- dispute after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)