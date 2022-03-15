JUST IN
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news

A woman walked onto the set of a live Russian state television broadcast to protest against Moscow's military operations in Ukraine

A woman walked onto the set of a live Russian state television broadcast to protest against Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

During the "Vremya" news program on Russia's main TV channel, Maria Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, rushed in front of the camera with a poster saying "stop the war, don't believe the propaganda," The Kyiv Independent said in a Tweet.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.
 

 

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

