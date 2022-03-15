Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news

(Russia Ukraine conflict); Ukrainian firefighters and soldiers search another apartment that was hit by artillery shelling | Photos: Reuters, APPTI

A woman walked onto the set of a live Russian state television broadcast to protest against Moscow's military operations in .

During the "Vremya" news program on Russia's main TV channel, Maria Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, rushed in front of the camera with a poster saying "stop the war, don't believe the propaganda," The Kyiv Independent said in a Tweet.

On February 24, began a special military operation in after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.



BREAKING: Russia’s main propaganda Channel One was interrupted by a young woman holding a sign opposing Putin’s invasion of .



RT to THANK this brave woman for putting her life on the line to speak out against this immoral war! pic.twitter.com/fp3f7A5qwz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 14, 2022

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on . In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

