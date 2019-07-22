Safe passage in Strait of Hormuz 'top priority': UK, France, Germany

Underlining the escalating tensions in the Gulf region after Iran detained a British-flagged tanker, the United Kindom, France and Germany on Saturday agreed that "safe passage" for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is necessary.

The development came as British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held talks with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and German foreign minister Heiko Maas reported Sputnik.

"Both ministers agreed with the Foreign Secretary that safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is a top priority for European nations while avoiding any possible escalation in the region. They agreed to keep in close contact and to work together to achieve this," Sputnik quoted an official statement as saying.

Iran on Saturday seized a British-flagged vessel. Following the seizure, cargo vessel owner said that there were 23 people on board with 18 Indian nationals, a statement issued by company Stena Bulk said, as quoted by CNN.

The vessel owner has also said that the crew is in good health.

"Our insurers in the region have been in contact with the Head of Marine Affairs at the Port of Bandar Abbas, who has reported that the crew members of our vessel Stena Impero are in 'good health' and that the tanker is at the nearby Bandar Bahonar anchorage," the company statement added.

The United Kingdom has called Iran's actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal."

The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions.

