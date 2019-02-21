Iran announces another navy drill in key Strait of Hormuz

says it will hold an annual drill in the strategic as pressure mounts on the country months after the re-imposed sanctions on Iran, targeting its vital sector.

The strait is located at the mouth of the and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a third of all traded at sea passing through it.

Iranian Adm. told state TV on Thursday the 3-day maneuvers will start on Friday and extend as far as the Sea of and the fringes of the

He said submarines, warships, helicopters and surveillance planes will participate in the drill, dubbed as "Velayat-97."



The exercise will include missile launches from the vessels.

regularly holds maneuvers in the strait.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)