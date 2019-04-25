Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande slam Morgan Stewart after Coachella lip-sync controversy

Singers and recently addressed the Coachella lip-sync controversy and lashed out at TV

When the two singers appeared on stage at last Sunday night, they performed Justin's hit track 'Sorry'. There was a little doubt in everyone's mind whether it was completely live, especially after both mentioned that he had shown up with no intention of performing and that there were no rehearsals. However, fans were happy about seeing Bieber on stage for the first time in two years.

Earlier this week, 'Nightly Pop' host slammed Bieber for his Coachella performance in which the pop star joined Grande on stage and was caught lip-syncing to his song 'Sorry', reported People.

"I did not realize it was going to be that bad. He definitely looks like he put an Oxy pad on that forehead, but I don't care. That is f--ed up," Stewart said on the show before ripping into Bieber's facial appearance.

Bieber caught wind of her negative comments and took to his handle to speak about the jokes, particularly in light of the show segment that poked fun at the apparent lip-sync.

In a series of tweets, the addressed the show host, whom he compared to a bully at school and defended himself over the lip-sync controversy.

"@Morgan_Stewart just saw a video of you ripping me to shreds saying I was lip-syncing. They played the song and i just sang overtop of it.. regardless why spend your time tearing people down. It's People like you that are bullies at school that are making kids suicidal."

The singer, whose surprise performance marked the first time he was on stage in two years, continued his argument and criticised Stewart for "belittling people" and hurting others.

"@Morgan_Stewart imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference," he tweeted.

"And rather than being positive you belittle people. Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most, i sang to backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing," Justin continued.

Spreading positivity and love, Justin wrote, "And rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved you find things to pick apart like the world isn't full of that already.. we can find something negative to say about anything or anyone."

In the last tweet, Bieber asked, "When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart."

Bieber wasn't the only one to slam Stewart for her comments. Grande also came to the singer's defense.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the 'Thank U, Next' defended Bieber for lip-syncing, explaining that their decision to perform together was not planned, which is why he relied on the backtrack.

"We also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started. We had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal. U were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do. People are bored. People don't know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. The world was happy to have u on stage again," she said.

She added in a separate tweet, "I don't like when people try to ruin beautiful moments for my friends that's all. Have a good day."

Grande also responded to a clip of Stewart's comments from the show, which was shared by a fan, and explained that in her perspective, kindness was far more important than someone's appearance.

"People look so ugly when they talk about other people like this, it's crazy. Like no matter how pretty you are or how long u spent getting ready, u ugly to me now. HOW do people watch shit like this lmao," she tweeted.

Following his performance at the music festival, Bieber went on to share that returning to the stage "felt right," as he thanked Grande and his fans, for all their love and support. "Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you," he had tweeted.

