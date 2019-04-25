Diljit releases official audio of latest single 'Kylie+Kareena'

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to raise the heat, as he released the official audio of his latest single 'Kylie+Kareena' on Thursday.
The 35-year old singer shared the audio through his Instagram handle. The actor also posted a small clip from the song which seems to be a bit raunchy.
"Ok Ok KYLIE + KAREENA OFFICIAL AUDIO OUT NOW. SURPRISE," Diljit captioned the post.
The song penned by Tej Gill, Herman Atwal and Money Musik mention Indian actor Kareen Kapoor and American model, Kylie Jenner in the lyrics.
The music has been given by Money Musik, Manu, and Xdpromusic.
The singer first shared a glimpse of the song on April 5, when he posted an image with just 'Kylie+Kareena' written on it.
"New SONG ALERT. KYLIE + KAREENA. Yeh Gaana Nahi..Jazbaat Hain," he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh finished shooting for his upcoming Bollywood flick 'Good News'. The actor will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani.
The actors wrapped up shooting for the film on April 6. 'Good News' will be hitting the silver screens on September 6 this year.
