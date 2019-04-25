Diljit releases official audio of latest single 'Kylie+Kareena'

Punjabi is all set to raise the heat, as he released the audio of his latest single 'Kylie+Kareena' on Thursday.

The 35-year old shared the audio through his handle. The also posted a small clip from the song which seems to be a bit raunchy.

"Ok Ok KYLIE + KAREENA AUDIO OUT NOW. SURPRISE," Diljit captioned the post.

The song penned by Tej Gill, and mention Indian and American model, in the lyrics.

The music has been given by Money Musik, Manu, and Xdpromusic.

The first shared a glimpse of the song on April 5, when he posted an image with just 'Kylie+Kareena' written on it.

"New SONG ALERT. KYLIE + KAREENA. Yeh Gaana Nahi..Jazbaat Hain," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, finished shooting for his upcoming Bollywood flick 'Good News'. The actor will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and

The actors wrapped up shooting for the film on April 6. 'Good News' will be hitting the silver screens on September 6 this year.

