Sans Gandhi family, Congress leaders meet ahead of Parliament session

[India], June 12 (ANI): In the absence of members of the Gandhi family, senior leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation, sources said.

The party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party, sources said.

After the meeting, a senior leader said that there may be or may not be any new setup. It is undecided whether any new arrangement will take place, sources said.

Sources said as the Parliamentary party will devise strategy for the upcoming Parliament session.

But since has offered to quit from the post of Congress president, leaders are silent on the issue. The question of whether will continue as the or not is still unanswered.

Congress reiterated that is still the

Congress leaders are worried about the upcoming session of Parliament that it may cause embarrassment to the party.

Five states are going to elections in coming months including Delhi, Haryana, and There are chances of election is also held this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)