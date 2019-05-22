Sanya Malhotra joins hands with Swami Mukundananda to promote Yoga

Yoga, an art of balancing opposites, brings together Sanya Malhotra, a young accomplished superstar with renowned yogi and international authority on mind management, Swami They will be having an open dialogue about and holistic wellness at Dallas Fest, June 14-15, 2019 in Allen,

Dallas Fest is a premier holistic health festival in the Dallas area, where visitors can learn and discover a variety of modalities of holistic health, yoga, and more all under one roof.

The following morning, June 15th, Dallas Yoga Fest will open with multiple simultaneous sessions, an exhibition and market place, health clinic, as well as children's area, running all day from 8 am to 5 pm. At the main keynote event, Malhotra will be joining Swami for "Spirit of Yoga Fest" where they will share their insight and inspirations.

"I recognize that I had to dig deep down inside of me to find the ability to immerse myself in a character and become as genuine as possible to the audience. My focus and creativity flow from yoga. I strive to give all of me in every dance or acting performance, and this flow is essential to every aspect of my career and my personal life", said Sanya.

Sanya made her debut performance in the Dangal movie which rocketed her career to stardom. She played a - an activity that she had to completely learn to play the part. Her subsequent movies demonstrated the breadth and depth of her acting abilities, in very different casting roles.

"Yoga teaches me discipline in being able to live in the present moment, let go of my own emotions, likes, dislikes, and personality, and overcome any anxieties. It's both lightness and groundedness, both knowing who you are and yet being able to walk away from it and transcend who I am. When I played the fiery Chutki in Pataakha I was a character I felt like I had nothing at all in common with. It took me time to get into that character but I took it as a challenge to push me to new boundaries", she added.

Yoga teaches that the place where contrasts intersect is a place of learning and discovery about ourselves. Swami Mukundananda's life took a turn from one lifestyle of a successful graduate of both IIT/IIM with a promising corporate career at an international conglomerate, to focusing on a life of spirituality.

"As I moved along with my duties in the corporate world, the more I felt the pull inside of me in a totally different direction. Though I decided to take Sanyas, I would like people to know that does not mean that quest to evolve cannot coexist with our worldly life and duties. Clarity and the path of yoga is every individual's unique journey", said Swami

Sanya uses dance as a form of creative expression. She has choreographed many dances including with "Yoga enhanced my body awareness for dancing and acting, kept me healthy and physically fit, but much more. Clarity and focus of mind, and the sense of peace amid the chaos, and even deeper finding that source of inner strength", explained Sanya.

Sanya connects her acting performance with yoga and even dancing. For someone with only about 3 years of acting experience, she has achieved great success in quite a short time. Could yoga be the secret?

"I know I can't rest on my existing achievements and have to continue to grow. Acting can feel like a volatile lifestyle with constantly changing characters, movie sets, and roles. Yoga keeps me steady and grounded. I can't imagine going without it. I'm grateful for the opportunity to inspire others to take advantage of how much yoga offers and for the chance to meet a great yogi", elucidated Sanya.

founded and started promoting yoga in the USA about 10 years ago. Currently, he has about 25 operating centres around the country and has been conducting yoga and life transformation programs around the world over the last 3 decades. He has authored many books on yogic philosophy, yoga, healthy living and techniques. Swamiji has lectured at corporations such as Intel, Google, and universities such as Yale, and numerous other institutions including the

"It is great to see Sanya outspoken on the benefits of yoga and make it a part of her life. The more we make yoga a holistic practice that engages body, mind and soul, the more we will benefit in all aspects of our life," remarked Mukundananda, of JKYog, a non-profit entity promoting holistic health and evolution of humankind around the world.

"Yoga is the best tool for man, even more so today, to face the inherent turbulence of our modern lifestyle and to tap into the vastness of our human capability. No matter what road in life we take, yoga will help us excel and reach our maximum potential", explained Swami Ji.

