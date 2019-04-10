Shiv Sena endorses BJP manifesto on Article 370, Ram temple

Days after the (BJP) released its election manifesto, the on Wednesday fully endorsed BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' by giving it "200 out of 100 marks" for incorporating all their long-held demands, including the abrogation of Article 370 and building of in

Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' stated: " Modi has given importance to the poor and farmers in the manifesto, he is more concerned about in and abrogation of Article 370."

Endorsing the BJP line in the manifesto, stressed in its editorial that the Centre must take substantial steps to strike down Article 370 and pay homage to the people who sacrificed their lives for the same.

"If and really want to fulfil the dreams of the people struggling for independence then they must first abrogate (strike down) Article 370. It is because of this article that the rules and regulations imposed in other states in cannot be implemented in the state of and Kashmir," the political quarter said.

The BJP on April 8 had promised to strike down Article 370 of the Constitution while releasing its manifesto. "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370," read the manifesto.

The manifesto added that in the last five years, the Centre had made "all necessary efforts" to ensure peace in and Kashmir through decisive actions and firm policy.

The editorial also slammed former and Kashmir Chief Minister for daring the BJP-led government to "even touch" articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

"Dr Abdullah has now threatened the government for touching article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The tongue of such a person should be cut. If they (BJP) really want to pay homage to people such as who have sacrificed his life over Article 370, then the party must abrogate this article. As per the manifesto, this article should be scrapped," it added.

Praising the manifesto for including all their demands, the editorial further read: "The BJP manifesto has encapsulated the feelings of the country. Not only that, it has incorporated all our demands. And therefore, we have given their manifesto 200 out of 100 marks."

It also stated that this was the last chance for the BJP to construct in and that India's integrity should not be comprised at any cost.

"2019 is the last chance for building in Ayodhya. People will not forgive those who will now compromise with the Uniform Civil Code and Article 370," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)