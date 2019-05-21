SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of retired bureaucrats as special observer in WB

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections.
A Bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice MR Shah refused to entertain the plea stating that the elections are over and petitioner Ramu Mandi, an Independent candidate of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, may approach the Kolkata High Court.
Mandi has alleged that the two observers - Vivek Dubey and Ajay V Nayak - have been appointed in contravention of the law so as to ensure certain favours are granted.
The petitioner also alleged that Dubey and Nayak's appointment as observers do not fulfil the requirement laid down under the Representation of the People Act, since they were retired bureaucrats and not "officers of government".
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections concluded on Sunday. However, the Election Commission (EC) earlier today ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency. EC declared void the poll held on May 19 at polling station number 200 of the Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency. The re-polling will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 am to 6 pm.
The result will be announced on May 23.
