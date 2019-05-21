SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of retired bureaucrats as special observer in WB

The on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as and central police observer in for the elections.

A Bench of Justice and Justice MR refused to entertain the plea stating that the elections are over and petitioner Ramu Mandi, an of the Barrackpore constituency in West Bengal, may approach the

Mandi has alleged that the two observers - and - have been appointed in contravention of the law so as to ensure certain favours are granted.

The petitioner also alleged that Dubey and Nayak's appointment as observers do not fulfil the requirement laid down under the Representation of the People Act, since they were retired bureaucrats and not "officers of government".

The seven-phased elections concluded on Sunday. However, the (EC) earlier today ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency. EC declared void the poll held on May 19 at polling station number 200 of the Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency. The re-polling will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 am to 6 pm.

The result will be announced on May 23.

