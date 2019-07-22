SC refuses to entertain plea on gender-neutral safety guidelines in court premises

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame gender-neutral safety guidelines ensuring safety to the entire legal fraternity and curtail discrimination against LGBTQ community in the court premises.

The petitioner, Art of Learning Foundation, an NGO, also asked the court to issue a direction to amend the Bar Council Act for ensuring representation of all segments of lawyers by reserving at least two positions for women or third gender lawyers in the elected body of the council.

While turning down the plea, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the BCI for relief.

The petitioner also sought the court's direction to the BCI to frame guidelines to curtain widespread discrimination, oral harassment and ridicule faced by lawyers proposing to be or identify as LGBTQ and for the redressal of such complaints.

"Men and third gender also face sexual harassment and other safety issues. However, they are simply ignored, as no legislature covers them. Sexual abuse and assault harm men, women and the third gender in ways that are similar and different, but equally harmful," the petition read.

The petitioner has also urged the bench to direct the BCI to take measure ensuring that lawyers do not consume liquor in their chambers, saying that sometimes excessive consumption of alcohol leads to incidents of rape and murder in the court premises.

"There are several instances of rape and murder, which have been reported and there should be the installation of CCTV cameras," the petitioner has said.

The petition cited several instances of the scuffle, rape, and murder in the court premises, including the killing of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chairman Darwesh Yadav in Agra court.

The bench has asked the petitioner to file a representation before the Bar Council to take a decision on the issue.

