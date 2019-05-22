Arrest warrant against Buxar LS candidate for displaying weapon at press meet

The police on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Ramchandra Singh Yadav, former MLA and an from seat, for displaying his licensed weapon at his press meet here. A police team also raided his residence in Kaimur, but he is absconding.

of Police (ADG), Headquarters, Kundan Krishan, issued the order for Yadav's arrest and also for the cancellation of the license of his rifle.

Talking to here on Wednesday, Yadav claimed that he had taken out his rifle to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country. "The Constitution and democracy are in danger. As a citizen of this country, I am going to protect it with a gun," said Yadav.

Yadav further said: "I have believed in the ideals of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, but the situation has changed in the country now. I have to abide by the ideals of revolutionaries like and "

"People and leaders should now join me in the fight to secure our democracy. You cannot get your rights without fighting," added Yadav, who also fought the last from on the ticket of

Yadav also questioned the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections, while citing different advanced countries where the ballot papers are used for holding the polls. "Japan, US, Britain and other countries of the world use ballot papers. Then why EVMs are used in India," he asked.

Referring to leaders like Mayawati, SP Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said: "I am a small soldier of 'Bahujan Samaj' and the 'mahagathbandhan."

Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav compared the saffron party with a snake and its leaders with mythological characters like Ravana and Duryodhana.

"To secure democracy I am ready to make any sacrifice. There are crores of others, like me, who are ready for making sacrifices," said Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)