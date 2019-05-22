BJP never tried horse trading, Congress has problems within their party: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rejecting Congress' allegations of horse trading to topple the Government, former on Wednesday said that the BJP has not sought a floor test for the government.

"We have never said it. The government should do well. I am concerned about what is going on within They raise allegations against BJP. We have never tried horse trading and will never do. But there are many factions in Congress," he told ANI as and BJP were involved in a spat over alleged attempts to topple the government.

"One who is contesting elections have inducted BSP candidate in the party which made BSP supremo Mayawati angry. She is now threatening to withdraw their support from the Congress party government. What can we do when there are problems in their own party?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said that BJP has not demanded a floor test in the Assembly.

had said, "At least 10 MLAs told me that they are getting phone calls and are being lured by money and posts."

The former launched sharpen attack against the Opposition over questions the credibility of the and (EVMs).

"22 Opposition parties are mature. They know that they will face defeat. NDA and Narendra Modi-led BJP will register landslide victory. They are not winning that is why they are involved in such things. They have to blame someone and EVMs are easy targets for them," he said.

"We have contested elections four months ago and could not form the government. But we did not blame EVMs. I had accepted that I was the reason behind BJP's defeat. One needs the courage to accept the defeat. They do not have it; that is why they are blaming EVMs for their imminent defeat," Chouhan said.

Speaking further, the former chief minister added, "They are demanding impractical things from the and if their demands were not fulfilled they will blame EVMs for their defeat. This is an insult to EVMs. The way they are questioning the credibility of the is not good for democracy. They are tearing democracy apart, insulting 60 crore voters who have voted in the elections and insulting government officials as well. They should accept that they are losing."

Commenting on the exits polls which predicted a second term for the BJP, Chouhan said that BJP alone will cross 300 seats out of 543 parliamentary constituencies.

"BJP will win 300 seats and NDA will cross 350 seats. NDA will form the government. In Madhya Pradesh, we are contesting to win all 29 seats. We will break old records," he said.

The BJP criticised for stopping schemes started by his government.

"People are in anger. They know the difference between our government and Congress government within five months. They have seen me as the Chief Minister and are seeing other CM. They (Congress) have stopped all the government schemes related to women, farmers and students. People are angry because corruption has gone rampant now and law and order situation has become worse," he said.

"They have not fulfilled promises of forgiving farmers' debt. That is why 10 per cent polling has increased in comparing to 2014. They have voted against Congress," Chouhan said.

