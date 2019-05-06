Scientists debunk heart failure myths

Scientists have debunked myths about failure and have highlighted that there is low awareness of failure among patients as per a survey.

The research will be presented at Failure 2019 the annual congress of the (HFA).

Revealing the myths about heart failure, the survey stated: one in five members of the public said patients should avoid exercise, while just over half of the patients knew that exercise can be a

The HFA is set to launch the Heart Failure Atlas which maps disparities in prevention and treatment.

Novel research on many heart failure topics will be presented during the event in 1,700 abstracts, including in-vitro fertilisation: linked to heart failure?, you are what you eat: diet, gut microbes, and heart failure outcomes, how yogic breathing is being used in chronic heart failure, what determines who follows heart failure treatment advice, and who doesn't?, how could help select patients for cardiac resynchronisation therapy, predicting recovery of ejection fraction in heart failure patients, do women and men need different doses of heart failure drugs? and an innovative non-invasive biomarker to detect rejection.

Four late-breaking trial sessions on acute and chronic heart failure, innovative treatments, device therapies and registries will showcase cutting edge findings.

PHARM-CHF randomised controlled trial on improving adherence to heart failure medications, ReBIC-1 randomised trial on the safety of diuretic withdrawal in patients, can the activity of the adrenomedullin system be used to personalise treatment?, first-in-human research: DSR-FIH study of direct sodium removal and VECTOR-HF study of a novel battery-free and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)