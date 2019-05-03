Secularism is intact in India because of Hindus: Yogi Adityanath

-
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Asserting that Hindu terrorism is not even a word, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that secularism is intact in India because of Hindus.
He said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for linking Hinduism with terrorism.
In an exclusive interview to ANI, Adityanath said, "Hindu terrorism is not even a word. By linking Hindu with terrorism, Congress has disrespected the country's culture, tradition, and legacy. It should apologise to the nation."
He said unlike Pakistan where secularism is in "shambles", In India "Secularism is intact because of Hindus. Congress is maligning the image of India on a global platform."
When asked on BJP's decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the 2008 Malegaon blast accused, Pragya is the perfect answer to Opposition's Hindu terror allegations. Pragya Thakur still has charges against her under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) but is currently out on bail.
"Pragya Thakur is the answer to Hindu terror. She dedicated her entire life to the nation and Congress tortured her. The Congress let go terrorists and targeted Aseemanand, Colonel Purohit. She will give a befitting reply to all," added Adityanath to ANI.
The Congress in the past alleged that the BJP fielded Sadhvi Pragya to polarise voters. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate in Bhopal, hopes to wrest away the BJP stronghold in the upcoming elections and has chosen to refrain from making disparaging remarks against Pragya Thakur.
The BJP alleged that Digvijaya Singh was instrumental in coining the term 'Hindu Terror', therefore, making this battle a prestige issue for the saffron party.
Bhopal will vote on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
