Secularism is intact in India because of Hindus: Yogi Adityanath

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Asserting that Hindu terrorism is not even a word, on Friday said that secularism is intact in because of Hindus.

He said that the party should apologise to the nation for linking Hinduism with terrorism.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Adityanath said, "Hindu terrorism is not even a word. By linking Hindu with terrorism, has disrespected the country's culture, tradition, and legacy. It should apologise to the nation."

He said unlike where secularism is in "shambles", In "Secularism is intact because of Hindus. is maligning the image of on a global platform."

When asked on BJP's decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, the said that the 2008 Malegaon blast accused, Pragya is the perfect answer to Opposition's Hindu terror allegations. Pragya Thakur still has charges against her under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) but is currently out on bail.

"Pragya Thakur is the answer to Hindu terror. She dedicated her entire life to the nation and Congress tortured her. The Congress let go terrorists and targeted Aseemanand, She will give a befitting reply to all," added Adityanath to ANI.

The Congress in the past alleged that the fielded Sadhvi Pragya to polarise voters. Former Digvijaya Singh, the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate in Bhopal, hopes to wrest away the stronghold in the upcoming elections and has chosen to refrain from making disparaging remarks against Pragya Thakur.

The alleged that was instrumental in coining the term 'Hindu Terror', therefore, making this battle a prestige issue for the saffron party.

will vote on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)