Travelling for vacation or work: Smart tips that will save you money

The needs of a vis-a-vis a leisure are extremely different. People travelling for leisure generally have an ample number of days for their trip and plan for multiple things like stay, recreational activities, entertainment, food, shopping, etc. While those travelling on a plan for an extremely focused trip which has a limited number of days with extremely less travelling. Their trip mostly consists of travelling for meetings, seminars or conferences.

However, the one thing that is common with both the business as well as the leisure is their need to save money on their While the leisure traveller wants to enjoy more by paying less, the business traveller would want to ensure that his trip is comfortable yet economical.

Travelling can be expensive, but with the right strategy you can bring down the cost. When it comes to saving on travel costs, the 'Bajaj Finserv SuperCard' helps travellers achieve this goal.

Paying for one's holiday getaway with their to rake in points and miles is a no-brainer. But for those who want to take maximum advantage of all the their credit card offers, don't stop there. One can easily apply online for the Bajaj Finserv SuperCard.

The Bajaj Finserv SuperCard is more than just a basic credit card. The SuperCard comes with multiple features that not only takes care of one's everyday cash needs but is also a dependable financial friend in an emergency. With this SuperCard, travellers can avail some unique discounts and offers from some of the leading brands in India

Some of the key benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard card are:

Unlike other credit cards, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs absolutely interest-free for up to 50 days. This gives travellers the option of having some extra cash at no added cost whatsoever.

As a SuperCard customer, get a pre-approved loan limit to tackle any unforeseen emergencies during travel. Customers can avail an instant loan for up to 90 days thereby helping them to plan and enjoy their travel without worrying about last minute cash requirements.

The SuperCard comes with an exclusive feature that allows customers to repay the loan in 3 easy EMIs. As only a flat 2.5 per is charged, the EMIs are competitive and affordable.

Apart from some of the most distinct features, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard also comes with a set of exciting offers for the customers to help them save more money. The SuperCard has collaborated with several of India's leading brands across fashion, entertainment, healthcare, consumer electronics, etc. and offers valuable discounts and cash backs to its customers.

With industry-first features along with a host of unique offers, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is one of the most ideal cards that travellers should use to reduce their overall costs and save money, making every trip memorable and enjoyable.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)