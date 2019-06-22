Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' mints over Rs 20 cr on day one

The film 'Kabir Singh' starring and Advani has set the cash register ringing on the very first day of its release as the film earned Rs 20.21 crore.

Film shared a series of tweets highlighting the first-day box office collection of 'Kabir Singh'

The movie has emerged as Shahid's biggest opener surpassing the fast day business of 'Padmaavat' that collected Rs 19 crore.

"'Kabir Singh' is the biggest non-holiday opener," Taran tweeted.

He also listed the movies released on non-holiday but were commercially successful. The list included films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Badla', 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'De De Pyaar De'.

In another tweet, Taran listed the top five movies with their respective collection on day one. 'Kabir Singh' stands at the fourth position while Salman Khan-starer 'Bharat' secured the first place.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit ' ' The original blockbuster starred and

Helmed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and the film had released on June 21.

