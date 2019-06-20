Sharad Pawar demands national debate on One Country One Vote

on Wednesday wrote to Pralhad 'giving various suggestions and demanding a debate on the idea of - One Country One Vote'.

"The idea of One Country One Election is a good idea but there are many political problems in implementing this. After 1957 Vidhan Sabha and have been dissolved before the completion of their terms. There is political pluralism in Many political parties have emerged in the different parts of the country which creates problems for One country, One election," Pawar wrote in the letter to

"For One country One election we have to make a constitutional amendment. Therefore, our party proposes a debate on this question," he said.

has to take initiative in improving the productivity or the Parliament, Pawar said: "Prime Minister's presence and participation is necessary. Ministers should take their parliament work seriously. The opposition should be given more time for discussions."

He stressed that there is a need to identify 75 poorest villages representing all states and Union territories and develop them as model villages as per international standards. These 75 villages should be connected to their respective capitals by special roads.

Pawar said the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birthday is very important. "We should select 150 best schools from all parts of the country to conduct entertaining colourful programmes to educate children about Mahatma Gandhi's role during the freedom struggle and his relevance today," he said.

"The aspirational districts should be developed as centres of their local crafts and skills. This will add a new dimension to the nation's progress. These aspirational districts demand special attention to agriculture," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)