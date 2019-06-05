Naval personnel celebrate World Environment Day in Goa

The Naval Area observed World Day today. Naval personnel along with their families planted saplings as a part of drive and participated in several activities designed to build a "clean and green environment" at the naval premises and NCS School,

Around 250 saplings were planted by families of the naval fraternity to develop a green cover for future generations. Also, as a part of drive, a total of 700 saplings are being planted per week by the personnel and their civilian staff.

As part of the activities towards building a "clean and green environment" like drawing and painting competition for women and children, lectures on protecting the and mass drive were also conducted.

On the occasion of World Day, Naval personnel was encouraged to create a clean and pollution free environment. The naval community also offered prayed for a productive and enriching monsoon season for the state as well as the country.

