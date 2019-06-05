Congress leader Azhagiri opposes saffronising Bharathiyar's turban

The state unit K S has criticised the depiction of Tamil Bharathiyar in a saffron on the textbook covers in the state.

"Bharathiyar was a Tamil and freedom fighter. We oppose the move to put his in saffron colour. He was not only a nationalist but also an international leader. How can they saffronise his It is a wrong move, which we oppose," told ANI on Wednesday.

Tami Nadu's main opposition party -- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - has also termed the act as an insult to the great

Though the ruling AIADMK allies have different views in this regard, they have expressed joy over the government's move and defended the decision.

Bharathiyar is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all times. He also composed many patriotic songs during the Indian independence movement.

