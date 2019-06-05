JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Naval personnel celebrate World Environment Day in Goa
Business Standard

Congress leader Azhagiri opposes saffronising Bharathiyar's turban

ANI  |  General News 

The state unit Congress chief K S Azhagiri has criticised the depiction of national Tamil poet Bharathiyar in a saffron turban on the textbook covers in the state.

"Bharathiyar was a Tamil poet and freedom fighter. We oppose the move to put his turban in saffron colour. He was not only a nationalist but also an international leader. How can they saffronise his turban? It is a wrong move, which we oppose," Azhagiri told ANI on Wednesday.

Tami Nadu's main opposition party -- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - has also termed the act as an insult to the great national poet.

Though the ruling AIADMK allies have different views in this regard, they have expressed joy over the government's move and defended the decision.

Bharathiyar is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all times. He also composed many patriotic songs during the Indian independence movement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU