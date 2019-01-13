Ram temple promise is not a Jumla: Ram Madhav

The (BJP) on Sunday shrugged off Shiv Sena's allegations that the former party spun a jumla (lie) about constructing in

came in defense of who accused of stalling the Ram Janambhoomi case in the and reiterated that his party is committed towards constructing in

Earlier in the day while addressing his party workers in Mumbai, Thackeray criticised Modi for failing to construct Thackeray said that the BJP fired a "Jumla" about constructing the Ram Temple.

"We have repeatedly shown our commitment to the construction of Ram Temple. Our government is doing everything possible to make sure legal process moves quickly. The is trying to stall the judicial process," Madhav told ANI.

The Ram Janmabhoomi- dispute case has been pending before the apex court for last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time.

On Saturday, Modi at Ramlila Maidan in accused the of creating obstacles in the resolution of issue saying the opposition party does not want a solution.

Arguments from politicos came days after the fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi- dispute after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case. A new bench will now be constituted.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising of Bobde, Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud, at the outset said that there will be no hearing in the case on Thursday adding that only date and schedule will be decided.

Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case after Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties, pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared for Kalyan Singh in a related case.

There are as many as 14 appeals pending in the apex court against the 2010 judgement, delivered in four civil suits. The bench of the in its September 30, 2010, verdict ordered that the disputed site be divided into three parts -- one for deity (Ramlala Virajmaan), another for Nirmohi Akhara - a Hindu sect - and a third one, to the original litigant in the case for the Muslims.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood here. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.

