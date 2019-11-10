Shiv Sena ready to take responsibility of forming govt if no other party is willing: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that if no other party is willing to form the government in Maharashtra then his party is ready to stake their claim.

He further emphasized that Congress is not the enemy of the state adding that all parties have differences on some issues.

"Congress is not the enemy of the State. All parties have differences on some issues,If no one else is ready to form a government then Shiv Sena can take this responsibility," Raut told reporters.

Raut added that he had no issues with the Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP to form the government, as it was the single largest party in the state and was, therefore, constitutionally correct.

"We welcome the Governor's decision of inviting BJP to form government in the state. We do not know why they have not staked claim yet, they are the single largest party. It is a good move to end the political instability in the state and we welcome it as it is according to the Constitution," Raut said.

"Uddhav Thackerayji has always said that it is very important to end the political instability. Therefore, BJP should stake a claim but I have no idea that why they did not do it despite being the single largest party," Raut added.

This comes after the Governor on Saturday asked caretaker Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra".

Although, Raut did not confirm whether Aaditya Thackeray or Eknath Shinde will be the party's chief ministerial candidate but added, "the party chief (Uddhav Thackeray) is capable of taking this decision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)