Shivraj Singh must join some drama company: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma slammed BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday saying that he must join some "drama company" as he was always "doing theatrics" and nothing else.

Sharma's statement came following Chouhan's remark on senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh whom he called the "joker" of Madhya Pradesh politics.

Shivraj's remark came in response to a question at a press conference about Digvijaya Singh hitting out at BJP leaders over the recently busted honey-trap scandal.

"Digvijaya Singh is the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and has never done any drama but Shivraj Singh Chouhan is doing nothing but drama," said PC Sharma.

"If drama is what he wants to do, then he must join some drama company," he said.

Chouhan said at a press conference here on Monday that Congress leaders are making 'baseless' allegations as they are not being able to tolerate his reaching out to the public.

"Digvijaya Singh is the joker of Madhya Pradesh politics. He makes such statements so that his name is always in the limelight. He is not popular among people. He is always making some allegation or the other. We neither know honey nor trap. Law must take its course," said Chouhan.

On September 19, three women and a man were taken into custody by Bhopal police for their alleged involvement in several cases of honey trapping.

A case was registered against one of the women at the Indore police station for blackmailing politicians and officers. A day later police also claimed to have apprehended a blackmailing syndicate connected with honey trapping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)