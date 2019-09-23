SC notice to Karnataka Speaker on disqualified MLAs' plea to contest bypolls

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker on an interim plea of 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, seeking its directions to allow them to contest Assembly bypolls scheduled on October 21 in the state.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, sought a response from the Karnataka Assembly Speaker on the former MLAs' petition. "Issue notice to state (Karnataka) Assembly Speaker (respondent) in the case, and we need a reply from him," the bench said.

The court will hear on Wednesday their petition challenging the disqualification and the interim plea seeking its direction to contest the bypolls.

During the course of hearing, senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the disqualified MLAs, pleaded before the court to suspend the bypolls in the constituencies once represented by his clients.

The Election Commission (EC) told the court that the former MLAs can contest the bypolls despite they being disqualified from the Assembly. The by-elections should take place as per schedule, the EC submitted.

"Elections should not be stayed. The state Speaker can disqualify but can't deprive the ex-MLAs from contesting the elections," the commission submitted.

By-elections in Karnataka will take place on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

