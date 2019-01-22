JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi to witness another spell of rain today
Business Standard

Shopian: 2 terrorists neutralised in encounter

ANI  |  General News 

Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Orchards of Heff Shirmal in Zainapora here on Tuesday.

As per reports, four photojournalists also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire that took place near the encounter site.

The journalists were reportedly covering the encounter when they suffered pellet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The encounter comes a day after two terrorists were killed in another encounter in Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Budgam district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 02:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements