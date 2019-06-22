Smriti Irani, Pramod Sawant visit village adopted by Manohar Parrikar

Smriti and Chief Minister visited the village that was adopted by late CM on Saturday in Amethi.

They also met with the family members of Surendra Singh, the former village of Barauli, who was shot dead last month.

Sawant, while talking to the media said, "In 2014 elections I came to Amethi as an MLA when I met Surinder Singh. And so, I wanted to come here personally to meet his family. It is very unfortunate what happened. has lost a hardworking and a The BJP party stands with his family."

On questioning whether the government's role for this village, said, "I would definitely do some development either in the agriculture sector or in the development sector in the memory of late Parikar Ji if given a chance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)