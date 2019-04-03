Snapchat tests new custom Bitmoji status feature

is reportedly testing a handful of new features that will allow you to check-in through the Map and also set a custom pose for your Bitmoji

The feature, spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, allows users to set the custom Bitmoji which will be visible on their friends' maps. However, the Status will only be available to friends you share your location with, The Verge reported.

These check-in statuses are collected under Snapchat's new Passport tab. It is a private log of the places you have visited in the past. Users can delete the private history of status singularly.

If you don't want anyone to see your status, you can choose the existing Ghost mode and select specific friends you want to share the status with.

The custom Bitmoji status allows more control. You can choose to assign your Bitmoji hold a sign saying "Text me?", or show it watching TV if that's what you are doing.

