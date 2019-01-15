White House says Ivanka Trump not under consideration for World Bank chief

The White House said on Monday that Ivanka Trump, advisor and daughter of President Donald
Trump, is not under consideration for the next president of the World Bank.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have asked Ivanka Trump to "help manage the US nomination process as she has worked closely with the World Bank's leadership for the past two years," White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said in a statement.
However, "reports that she is under consideration are false," Ditto said.
The White House statement came after The Financial Times reported last week that Ivanka Trump had been floated as a possible candidate to head the World Bank.
The report said other candidates under consideration include David Malpass, under-secretary for international affairs of the US Treasury Department; Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; and Mark Green, head of the US Agency for International Development.
The World Bank last week outlined the selection process for the next president to replace Jim Yong Kim, who suddenly announced an early departure from the multilateral development bank.
Nominations for the next president shall be submitted between February 7 and March 14, and the bank's board of executive directors aims to select a new president before spring meetings in April.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU