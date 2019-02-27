PEBS Pennar to Ramp up Engineering Service Outsourcing Business

/ -- Pennar Services, a division of Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar), sees big opportunities in design outsourcing services. Pennar's services outsourcing has already made inroads in the US market and has undertaken significant work for multiple clients. Started in FY 2015, the engineering services division has already registered a revenue of INR 60 crore. PEBS Pennar expects this division to grow at a CAGR of 30% over the next 5 years.

detailing is an important and mandatory process in all types of and activities, such as erection of residential and commercial buildings, factories and institutes, as well as shipbuilding. The process of detailing is a vital 'communications link' that connects key professionals such as engineers, architects, contractors, fabricators and others - all of whom are individually and collectively responsible for the highest levels of accuracy at each stage. detailing is a critical process of and demands near-100% accuracy. Even a tiny error can lead to a loss of valuable time and money. is rapidly capturing large market share in engineering design outsourcing and set to increase its market share from 20% in 2009 to 25-30% by 2020. (SOURCE: brand equity foundation/Engineering design and development)



Over the past 3 years, PEBS Pennar's engineering design division has catered to multiple US-based clients, for Designing & Detailing industrial, residential, commercial, effectively. It has a long standing technical collaboration with NCI Inc., USA; Total S.A, and Tech Universal Ltd, UK.

Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, PEBS Pennar said, " (PEB) is a major segment where engineering design plays a critical role. Being one of the market leaders in segment, our structural design team is capable of analysing complex design issues and arriving at solutions that have a significant positive impact on projects. Their knowledge, expertise and experience across diverse domains such as architecture, civil engineering, structural engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical/plumbing design, and in various materials such as steel and concrete, provide us the necessary competitive edge."



"Given the high volumes of engineering service business, we have planned to expand our team size and increase the export revenues. Currently we have 300 design engineering working in this division and by FY21, we intend to increase the number of designers to 500 plus. Also, keeping in view of the huge export potential, we have planned to set-up IT & Engineering office in other parts of country. Going forward, is expected to contribute significantly to our operating profits," added Mr.

About PEBS Pennar



PEBS Pennar (PENPEBS) is one of the leading custom designed building systems solutions providers in Its products and services include pre-engineered buildings, design and engineering services, solar module mounting structures, cold form buildings and products, which are widely used for various manufacturing, warehousing, industrial, infrastructure, and custom-designed commercial buildings.

Pre-engineered buildings offer enhanced speed in delivery and erection, flexibility in expansion, and are capable of withstanding weather pattern changes. It has a technical know-how licensing arrangement with NCI Group, Inc., an established player in the United States' metals buildings market, for supply of standing seam roofing panel system in India under the brand name 'Double Lok'. is one of the few companies that offer in India. For more information, please visit

