Sonia Gandhi opposes move to privatise Rae Bareli coach factory

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said that government was seeking to surreptitiously "privatise" the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli, adding that it has caused uncertainty among employees and their families.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said that privatization leads to thousands of people getting unemployed and is against the objectives for which the plant had been set up.

"The real concern is that they have chosen Modern Coach Factory for the experiment," the Rae Bareli lawmaker said.

She added that the factory had been set up by the UPA government to boost manufacturing in the country and is the "most modern plant" that makes good quality coaches at cheap prices.

"The employees have also not been taken into confidence. It is a matter of sadness that their and their families' future is in danger," she said.

"I urge the government to protect the Modern Coach Factory and other PSUs and give respect to the farmers and their families," the senior Congress leader said.

The UPA chairperson also expressed concerns over the condition of some public sector undertakings, including HAL, BSNL and MTNL.

"Their condition is not hidden from anyone," she said.

Gandhi said privatization leads to priceless assets going to a few private hands at very cheap prices and thousands getting unemployed

She also expressed unhappiness over BJP-led NDA government's decision to merge rail budget with general budget.

