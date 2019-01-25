South Africa President arrives in Delhi, Chief Guest at R-Day Parade

arrived on Friday in for his first state visit ahead of the celebration parade, where he is the chief guest. Ramaphosa is second South Africa's after to be the chief guest at the parade.

Ramaphosa, who is accompanied by Dr and a high-level delegation of nine ministers and a large business delegation was received at the airport by

After a cermonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the South African will address the India- Business Forum, with the objective to grow business ties between the two countries.

During his two-day visit, Ramaphosa will also deliver the Gandhi-Mandela Freedom Lecture organized by Indian Council of Affairs under IBSA framework as a part of the celebrations of

Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the 2019 parade and also attend the 'At Home' hosted by the President in the afternoon of January 26, 2019.

According to the affair, this visit by President is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close relationship between and South Africa, which has shared "close and multifaceted strategic partnership since 1997, which is underpinned by historical, cultural and economic linkages".

It is worth noting, that bilateral trade has increased to the USD 10.65 billion in 2018-19 from the USD 9.38 billion in 2017-18. Both countries share close cooperation in the areas of vocational training, capacity building etc.

The two countries share a common vision on a range of global issues and closely cooperate in various multilateral fora: United Nations, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa), G-20, Commonwealth, and the India, Brazil, South Africa dialogue forum.

Both and President Ramaphosa have met thrice in 2018 since the latter assumed office in February 2018 - on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, BRICS meeting in and the summit in in .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)