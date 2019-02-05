Spectrum Metro gets clearance from National Green Tribunal

Spectrum Metro, a high street development in Sector 75 gets a green signal from The project is in the advanced stage of construction and is being carried out in accordance with the Clearance.

The application for Clearance was duly made on 11.02.2018. After following due procedure, EC was granted on 11.06.2018.

On 8.10.2018, the Tribunal asked for a report from the Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), to which it stated that the construction of the project was completed in the end of 2017 before filing an application on Environment Clearance. In affect to the statement, a compliance report has been furnished recently by email on 22.12.2018 presenting that the project had yet not been completed.

The project is centrally located with and is expected to cater to a footfall of almost 8 lakh people with over 100 plus international brands present. The entire project is a green building development conforming to cost-saving parameters and and will have a total saleable area of approximately 1.2 mn sq. ft.

Sagar Saxena, Project Head, Spectrum Metro, "We have been working as per the guidelines of and the project is already in advanced stage of construction. Also, we are strictly following the orders for and are working in accordance to it. The project is being designed keeping all the major aspects in mind.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)