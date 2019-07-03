'Spider-Man: Far From Home' mints over USD 35 million on day 1

Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man

The film earned over USD 39.2 million on the first day as it hit around 4600 screens in the country. With this amount, the latest Spider-Man flick surpasses the record held by the 2012 film 'The Amazing Spider-Man' which opened with USD 35 million on its first day, reported Variety.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' was produced on a budget of around USD 160 million.

Prior to its release in the home country, the movie was already released in China on June 28 and garnered over USD 30 million by mid-evening on the first day of its release.

Its predecessor 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' minted about USD 116 million in China and USD 880 million globally.

Directed by Jon Watts, the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

The film is scheduled to hit the Indian silver screens on July 4. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

